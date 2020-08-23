Head to Head Survey: Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) vs. Enterprise Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EBTC)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial N/A N/A N/A Enterprise Bancorp 18.45% 9.60% 0.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Enterprise Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $19.71 million 2.54 $4.74 million N/A N/A Enterprise Bancorp $153.43 million 1.72 $34.20 million N/A N/A

Enterprise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commercial National Financial and Enterprise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats Commercial National Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as residential mortgages, construction mortgages, home-equity loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and automobile loans; and commercial loans, mortgages, term loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other services, including automatic teller machine access, debit card, online banking, mobile banking, and online bill payment services; and direct deposit, payroll processing and night depository services. Further, it provides asset management and trust services comprising trust and estate, investment management, and cash management services, as well as retirement products. The company operates a network of nine community offices with facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township, and West Newton. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts. It also provides commercial mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and letters of credit; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, as well as equipment lease financing services. In addition, the company offers cash management services; various investment advisory and management services, including customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; and insurance products, such as property and casualty, employee benefits, and risk-management solutions. As of January 25, 2018, it had 24 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell, Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Methuen, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company primarily serves business entities, non-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

