Heico (HEI.A) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter.

Get Heico alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEI.A opened at $85.57 on Friday. Heico has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.