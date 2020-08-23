HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 559,716 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 3,034.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 578,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,716 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,799 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 189.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,439,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

NYSE DVN opened at $10.44 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

