HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.06.

NYSE:EFX opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.