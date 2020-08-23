HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,986 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in eBay by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,824 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in eBay by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in eBay by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,396 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

