HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,696 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of VLO opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

