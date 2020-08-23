HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Fastenal by 53.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $364,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 8.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 681.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,618 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

