HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.58 Million Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after buying an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 310,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,634,000 after acquiring an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 119.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,074,000 after acquiring an additional 101,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,471.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 83,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after buying an additional 80,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $298.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.82. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $304.69.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

