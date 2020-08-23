HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000.

OTIS opened at $63.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion and a PE ratio of 33.14. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

