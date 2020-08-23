HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 65,129 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 592.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,129 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after buying an additional 599,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after buying an additional 781,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,661,000 after buying an additional 1,572,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $508,034,000 after buying an additional 993,501 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,199,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after buying an additional 914,581 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

