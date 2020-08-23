Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCHDF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hochschild Mining to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.