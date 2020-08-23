Hormel Foods (HRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $52.68 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,867.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

