Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,423,900 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 11,582,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 465.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUSKF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Husky Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Husky Energy from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Husky Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of HUSKF stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Husky Energy has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

