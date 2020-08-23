IFG Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 302.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

IVOO opened at $129.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $142.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average of $118.00.

