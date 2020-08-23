IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 938.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

