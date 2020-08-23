Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $195.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.12.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

