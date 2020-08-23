Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $26.18 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.56.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

