Insider Selling: AO World PLC (LON:AO) Insider Sells 227,974 Shares of Stock

AO World PLC (LON:AO) insider Mark Higgins sold 227,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £444,549.30 ($581,186.17).

AO opened at GBX 199.40 ($2.61) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.50. AO World PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 46.67 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.70 ($2.83). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.00.

Get AO World alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AO World from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AO World to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a report on Friday, May 29th.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.