Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 25.9% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 39.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 45,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Intel by 39.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. 34,632,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,121,560. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

