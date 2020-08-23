Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 407,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 170,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 124,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.