IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.73 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00003284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cobinhood, Bitfinex and Exrates. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $22.73 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00238113 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000270 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001282 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, FCoin, Gate.io, Coinone, Exrates, Cobinhood, Ovis, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit, CoinFalcon and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

