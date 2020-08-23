Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Stake Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,677,000 after acquiring an additional 314,582 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 322,029 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM opened at $30.21 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

