iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $60.77 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39.

