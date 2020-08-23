iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

OEF opened at $158.49 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.30.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

