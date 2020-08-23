J M Smucker (SJM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. J M Smucker has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 7.90-8.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.90-8.30 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J M Smucker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.77.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,178,933 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

