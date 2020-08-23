Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €100.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Safran currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.64 ($108.98).

Safran stock opened at €97.24 ($114.40) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €93.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.81. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

