Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MARKS & SPENCER/S’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.27.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.