Just Energy Group (JE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 24th.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$675.68 million during the quarter.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$3.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

JE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

