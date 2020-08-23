Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €96.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHM. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.08 ($108.33).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

ETR:RHM opened at €76.66 ($90.19) on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1-year high of €118.60 ($139.53). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €76.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.59.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.