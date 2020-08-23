Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €192.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAE. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €153.14 ($180.17).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €155.80 ($183.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.91. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €28.30 ($33.29) and a 52 week high of €147.20 ($173.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

