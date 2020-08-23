Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €93.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.90 ($91.65).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €83.72 ($98.49) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.19. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12-month high of €83.98 ($98.80). The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

