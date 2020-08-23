Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 8.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.77.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $112.09 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,178,933 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

