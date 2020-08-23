Keybank National Association OH Has $5.01 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Baxter International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $83.09 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

