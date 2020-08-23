Keybank National Association OH Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,675 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $257.72 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

