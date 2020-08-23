Keybank National Association OH Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $194.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.77. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

