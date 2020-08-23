Keybank National Association OH Has $9.49 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,709 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after acquiring an additional 569,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,455,000 after acquiring an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in American Express by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $96.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

