Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.23% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $285,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $184.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.74 and a 200 day moving average of $165.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

