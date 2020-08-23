Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,033 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 62,755 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

PXD opened at $102.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.