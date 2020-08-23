Keybank National Association OH Purchases 7,312 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $222.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.90. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $267.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.12.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $2,482,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $465,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,584.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,687 shares of company stock valued at $20,043,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

