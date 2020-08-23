Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 103,366 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after buying an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after purchasing an additional 348,095 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 596,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 15,321,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,280,000 after purchasing an additional 892,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

