Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,066 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

