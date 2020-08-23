Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,734 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,851 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $87,267,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 230,065 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $24,353,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,481,000 after purchasing an additional 148,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $269.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

