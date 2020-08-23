Keybank National Association OH Sells 7,724 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $213,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.