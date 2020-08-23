Keybank National Association OH Sells 9,130 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFLAC stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

