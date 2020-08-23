Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $364,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after buying an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,777,000 after buying an additional 409,477 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $97.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

