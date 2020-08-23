LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LEGRAND S A/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

LGRDY stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

LEGRAND S A/ADR Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

