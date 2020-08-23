Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.39. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

