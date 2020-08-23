Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) COO Sells $17,250.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) COO Edward Smolyansky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $17,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,530,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,804.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Wednesday, August 19th, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $22,250.00.

LWAY opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 million, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.