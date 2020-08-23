Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Update

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LMNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Atom Investors LP owned 0.10% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

