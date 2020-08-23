Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.70 Million

Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report sales of $89.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.10 million and the lowest is $87.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $107.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $372.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.30 million to $375.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $416.67 million, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $440.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luxfer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.63. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $384.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Luxfer by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,451,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Luxfer by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

